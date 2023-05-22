A special court in Hailakandi sentenced a man to 25 years of imprisonment for allegedly forcibly marrying a minor girl.

As per sources, the accused identified as Bijoy Bin allegedly abducted and forcibly married a 13-year-old girl in January last year.

The police said that a case was registered against him on January 18, 2022 under section 366 of the Indian Penal Code for case number 11/2022.

The man was arrested under section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused even received bail after serving five months and 13 days in prison.

Taking into account the victim family's appeal, the court decided to hear the case on a fast-track process. In accordance with section 4 of the POCSO Act, special judge Sanjoy Hazarika handed Bijoy a sentence of 20 years of severe imprisonment. He likewise got five years of thorough detainment with a total sum of 25 years in prison.

Additionally, the court has instructed him to pay Rs 10,000 for each case.

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