Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that major health procedures like heart and kidney transplants under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be conducted in both private nursing homes and government hospitals.

However, minor procedures conducted in private nursing homes have negatively impacted government hospitals and have led to allegations of corruption.

Consequently, the Assam government has decided that Ayushman Bharat cardholders can only use private nursing homes for critical health issues that cannot be addressed in government hospitals.



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There are 300 procedures available in both private and government hospitals. For serious conditions like cancer, patients can go to B Baruah Cancer Hospital, Guwahati Medical College, or the hospital established through a partnership between TATA and the government.

The Chief Minister pointed out that private nursing homes often charge the Aayushman Bharat fund and impose additional charges on patients, unlike government hospitals.

To strengthen government hospitals, minor procedures will no longer be available in private nursing homes under the Aayushman Bharat scheme.

He emphasized the importance of supporting government hospitals in Assam and warned that continued financial support to private nursing homes could weaken government hospitals. Sarma called for cooperation from everyone.