Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking on the Manipur crisis asserted that the party took a conscious call to try not to commit any misadventure during the ethnic rift.

Speaking at a media conclave, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Manipur is our nearest neighbour and the chief minister of Assam should not interfere in the internal affairs of other states...that is the biggest thing I have learnt over the period otherwise if it would have been failed relation between Manipur and Assam which would have finished for the entire period to come."

Further, the chief minister asserted that it was a conscious call on his party that any misadventure would have resulted in eminity between Assam and Manipur and the state cannot afford that.



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"It was a conscious decision I should not go beyond a point but there are some roles of Assam in stabilising the Manipur issue and CM Manipur and myself along with some leaders are in constant touch," CM Sarma added.

Highlighting the article of senior journalist Patricia Mukhim on Assam tourists venturing in Meghalaya, CM Sarma said, "There is a feeling in the northeastern state that Assam act like a big brother...so that some point of time if we try to learn the business of super active then one must also learn the business of super restraint."