Amid the ongoing demand of the All Assam District Administration Employees Union, the Assam cabinet on January 30 has decided to change the nomenclature of some posts in the Deputy Commissioners' establishment.

Earlier employees of the various district administration had the designation of junior assistant, senior assistant, head assistant and also called supervisory head assistant.

However, going forward the nomenclature has been changed to junior district assistant, senior district assistant, district administrative head assistant and district supervisory head assistant.

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This has been done to make the employees stand apart from the assistant jobs of other government employees along with the ongoing demand of the district administration employees.

Among other decisions, the cabinet has also decided to provide Rs 300 crore for the Moitri projects, under which physical infrastructure, internet connectivity and basic tools for cyber-crime detection will be developed in every Police Station in the State.

Further, the Capacity-building of Police Personnel to improve their soft skills and responsiveness to deal with new-age crimes, such as drugs and cyber crimes.

Moreover counselling of juvenile offenders and gender-based violence.

