Adding wings to the aspirations of over 38.2 lakh women entrepreneurs, the state government of Assam has increased its credit linkage to self help groups by 65 per cent in the last two years.

A total of 3.35 lakh self help groups have hugely benefited from the state government’s financial support with a total of Rs 5078 crore disbursed till date.

Assam now ranks first among all states in terms of credit linkage to self help groups.

Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) has brought 3.35 lakh Self-Help Groups, 19,005 village organizations and 749 cluster-level federations covering 38.27 lakh women under its fold.

In 2022-23 alone, a total of Rs 3208 crore has been mobilized to 1.32 lakh Self Help Groups with a total of 21.17 lakh members covered under Agro ecological practices intervention

Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, ASRLM has been successful in imparting training of 68,000 youths, out of whom 33,000 have been given placement.

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