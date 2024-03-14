The Assam government has distributed scholarships totalling over Rs 10 crore to minority girl students, in an effort to uplift education in minority communities and decrease the gender disparity in literacy rates.

Further giving a major Filip to the education sector in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed incentives to over 12,000 schools that received A+ grades in Gunotsav evaluation.

He also distributed financial assistance to students across the State.

This year the state government gave incentives to 12,047 A+ grade schools of Gunotsav 2023 worth Rs 30,11,75,000.

Further, scholarship grants to 34,267 minority girls worth Rs 10,79,72,625 and Education Support (Fee waiver, mess dues, mobility grants) Rs 118,03,93,000.



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Gunotsav is a State Government initiative for the improvement of the quality of school education.

The four core areas viz. Scholastic (learning outcomes of children), Co-scholastic, Infrastructure and community participation are evaluated in the Gunotsav exercise. Schools are graded as A+, A, B, C and D on the basis of performance (90% on Scholastic, 5 per cent each on Co-scholastic and other areas and Community Participation & Contributions).

This exercise helps in identifying the learning gaps and ensuring appropriate remedial measures for attaining grade-specific learning outcomes by all children.

Considering the importance of the Gunotsav exercise, the government has already been issued a notification regarding the incorporation of the schedule of Gunotsav in the Academic Calendar of the school. Gunotsav 2024 (fifth round) has been scheduled in the month of January and February 2024 in three (03) phases.