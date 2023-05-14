The 3rd Deputy Commissioners’ conference is going to be held in Tinsukia from 15th to 17th May, 2023 at the Convention Center located at Tinsukia Bypass.

As per sources, the 31 districts of Assam have been divided into 5 groups, where in discussion will be deliberated with the deputy commissioners.

Five group meetings will be held in five separate locations on the first day of the conference on 15th May. Three of the group meetings will be held in Dibrugarh district while two will be held in Tinsukia district.

The group meeting of group no. 1 will be held at Digboi Club, Digboi. The group consists of the districts Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat and Majuli.

The group meeting of group 2 consisting of Nagaon (with Hojai), Morigaon and Darrang districts will be held at Dibrugarh University Guest House Conference Hall, Dibrugarh.

The group meeting of Group 3 consists of Kamrup, Kamrup(M), Nalbari, Barpeta (with Bajali), Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri and South Salmara districts will be held at the OIL Conference Hall, Duliajan, Dibrugarh.

The meeting of Group 4 representing Sonitpur (with Biswanath), Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj & Hailakandi districts will be held at CTA Guest House, Digboi, Tinsukia.

The group meeting of Group no. 5 to be attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Chirang, Kokhrajhar, Baksa(with Tamulpur), Udalguri, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong & West Karbi Anglong districts will be held at the Conference Hall of Water Resource Dept, Dibrugarh.

Each of the group meetings will be attended by one of the state ministers and a team of senior officers.

Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the DC's conference on 16th and 17th May at the Convention Centre located at Tinsukia bypass.

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