The anti-corruption branch in Darrang apprehended a government employee on charges of bribery. The government employee identified as Tapan Nath, is an employee at the Dalgaon Revenue Circle office.

Nath was caught red handed by the anti-corruption branch while taking the bribe money of Rs 11,000 from the complainant.

The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption laid out a trap at Titan Hotel and caught Tapan Nath while accepting the bribe money. Nath had demanded the money in a land related work.

The anti-corruption branch is currently interrogating the detained government employee Tapan Nath in connection to the incident.

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