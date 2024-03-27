In another jolt to Congress ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, the vice president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Raju Sahu resigned from his post on March 27.

As per sources, Raju Sahu who was an aspirant from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, expressed dissatisfaction over the present state of the party.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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