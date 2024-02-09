Acting on a tipoff that was received by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the Manager of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in Dihing Branch of Assam was caught red-handed.

The accused has been identified as Aftab Hussain, who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 9,500 for sanctioning of loans to Self Help Groups.

The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the Directorate and urged them to take the necessary legal action against the Government employee.

A team of the Directorate laid the trap on February 8 near the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, where Aftab Hussain was caught accepting the bribe in his car.

However, he was immediately apprehended by the Nagaon police after he tried to flee the scene.

A case was registered in ACB Police Station on 08/02/2024 vide Case No. 16/2024, under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

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