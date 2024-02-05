The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Assam, arrested Intaz Mondal, the in-charge Deputy CEO of Zilla Parishad, South Salmara Mankachar district, and the in-charge BDO of Fekamari, on Monday afternoon, February.

Mondal was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from a contractor in his office at the Zilla Parishad premises.

According to sources, Mondal had demanded the bribe for clearing the bills related to works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government scheme to provide piped water supply to rural households.



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The victim informed DVAC against Mondal.

The DVAC officials then laid a trap and caught Mondal with the bribe money, which was recovered from his possession.

Mondal was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and produced before a special court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The DVAC officials said that they would conduct further investigation to unearth the extent of Mondal's involvement in other corrupt activities.