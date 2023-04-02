A third grade employee at the Nalbari Deputy Commissioner’s office was suspended for misconduct on April 2.

The suspended employee identified as Masiuz Zaman was accused of behaving inappropriately with the Deputy Registrar of Tihu, who had filed a complaint against the employee for misconduct.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the Deputy Registrar went for a visit to the Nalbari DC’s office. Zaman, who was on duty that day allegedly involved into a heated disagreement with the official over Zaman’s alleged misbehaviour.

Later, the Deputy Registrar complained to the Commissioner’s office about the incident and urged that the implicated employee should be suspended.

Responding to the complaint, the Commissioner’s office launched an internal investigation in response to the accusation and it concluded that Zaman had engaged in misconduct. The Commissioner promptly issued an order suspending him pending more investigation. Several people have applauded the decision because they believe that such conduct has no place in a public office.

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