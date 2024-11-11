A major scandal took place in the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Taxes in Dhubri, with a senior assistant suspended over allegations of manipulating Goods and Services Tax (GST) documents linked to coal depot firms. The scheme, involving fake invoices and fraudulent GST claims, is reported to have resulted in a loss of ₹6 crore to the Assam government between 2021 and 2023.

The controversy came to light after a recent internal investigation revealed that Subungcha Mwshahary, a former Superintendent at the Dhubri office, was involved in manipulating GST documents for coal exporters. These exporters, who had purchased coal from various depots in the state with verified GST papers, were allegedly tricked by depot owners who fabricated documents to evade tax.

It was found that the coal depots produced counterfeit invoices and subsequently shut down their businesses to avoid detection, leaving tax officials with no trace to follow. The role of Konkendra Fouzdar, a suspended Senior Assistant, has been identified as central to the scandal. Sources say that Fouzdar used a computer at the office that was also accessed by Mwshahary, where the fake documents were processed.

During the manipulation, a specialized official dongle was required to log into the system, which could only be used by the Superintendent. This dongle allowed Mwshahary to bypass safeguards and facilitate the illegal claims. The scheme reportedly went undetected until internal audits exposed the discrepancies.

Also Read: Assam: Two ULFA(I) Over Ground Workers apprehended in joint operation in Kanubari