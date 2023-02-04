Leader of opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia on February 4, said that the state government has failed in stopping child marriages ever since they came into power.

Saikia said this while reacting over the several arrests made by Assam Police pertaining to child marriage across the state on the direction of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

''Child marriage is a disease of society. The government had and still has many institutions to prevent child marriage. But it is surprising how so many child marriages have taken place illegally in the last 7-8 years. There is so much child marriage during this period that is a serious failure of the BJP government,'' he said.

Saikia further said that thousands of people have already been booked on the direction of the Chief Minister and questioned officials and departments concerned that why no action was taken in this regard earlier.

''Why have the ministers, bureaucrats, and the boards involved in the Department of Child and Women Protection and Social Welfare not taken any action on this for so long? The Chief Minister should have taken responsibility for this,'' he added.

He further urged Assam Chief Minister not to harass families as they are living a married life.

''I urge the Chief Minister not to harass their families now as they are now living a married life after 7-8 years of illegal marriage,'' he said.

Meanwhile, as per Assam Police, a total of 2170 have been arrested so far in connection to cases of child marriage in the state.

''The figures of the arrest in Child Marriage cases have risen. Till this morning, the police have apprehended 2,170 persons across the state and it will increase further,'' said Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan.

On February 4, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh had informed that as many as 4,074 cases were registered at different police stations across the state.

With regard to these cases, a total of 2,044 arrests have been made, the Assam DGP informed.

Also read: Assam: Woman threatens to commit suicide after police apprehend her husband, father in child marriage case in Golakanj