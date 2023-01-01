Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 said that the state government has received financial stability, not dependent on centre to pay salaries.

Speaking on the first day of the New Year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with media persons from print, digital and electronic media houses and highlighted the various landmark changes witnessed in the last few years under the present government.

Enumerating the landmark financial stability achieved for the first time, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government is no more dependent on the Centre for the payment of salaries to its employees.

“Now we are receiving the salary amount of Rs 2500 crore internally through oil royalty, transport, excise. It is for the first time that we have achieved this landmark success after 75 years,” Sarma added.

“For pensioners, we are dependent on the Central government, but we are no more dependent on providing salaries to the state government employees on the government of India. Of the 900 crore amount received from the Central government is disbursed to the state pensioners and the remaining 1200-1300 crore is distributed among the state government employees,” added CM Sarma while disclosing the achievements of the government with respect to financial stability.

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