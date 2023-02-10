Amid the crackdown on child marriage in the state, the Assam government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee, to finalize a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for child marriage.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 9.

''Today Assam Cabinet complimented @assampolice for its campaign against child marriage, and further directed it to continue with the clampdown. The Cabinet also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to finalize a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for victims of child marriage,'' the Assam CM tweeted.

Today Assam Cabinet complimented @assampolice for its campaign against child marriage, and further directed it to continue with the clampdown. The Cabinet also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to finalise a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for victims of child marriage. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 9, 2023

The sub-committee comprises Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.

Speaking over the same, Pegu said that the committee will study the various on how to rehabilitate the girls, who got married early.

''The cabinet sub-committee has been entrusted the responsibility to find a solution, formula or package for the victim girls who had to face the negative impacts of child marriage,'' he added.

Besides this, the cabinet also took some other measures and decisions, and one of them was the construction of 10 new district hospitals with a World Bank loan.

''The process of getting the sum from the World Bank has been completed. Another 25 rural hospitals will be renovated in the state,'' Mahanta informed.

As per the Mahanta, the cabinet has decided to earmark Rs 150 crore for the ongoing construction works of the seven cancer care hospitals.

The cabinet has also decided to reimburse money spent by the state government employees and officers for the treatment of COVID.

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