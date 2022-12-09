In the last one and half years, the Assam state government has been able to provide jobs to 40,000 unemployed youths.

Further, in the next month i.e January 2023, the government is mulling providing another 30,000 jobs and 30,000 more jobs will be announced before January 30, 2023.

Speaking at an event in Golaghat, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "With the advertisement of 30,000 jobs in the month of January 30, 2023, the Assam government will complete its promise of providing 1 lakh jobs to the unemployed youths in reality."

Meanwhile, the CM remarked that the Assam government is mulling collaborating with TATA along with the state's Golaghat ITI, Girls Polytechnic, and Dhansiri ITI and make it into a centre of excellence.

Also Read: Assam moving ahead on path of development: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Notably, the state government along with TATA technology has developed at least 72 ITIs in the state with new technology with 3D printing, Artificial Intelligence, the goverment has signed an MoU with a budget of Rs 3,500 crore.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 8 said that Assam is moving towards development. Attending the Bhumipujan and Foundation Laying programme of Morigaon Medical College at Morigaon, the Chief Minister said that the projects inaugurated in Morigaon have the potential to radically transform Morigaon district into one of the most progressive ones on all fronts in days to come.

He also spoke about the government's plan to provide ration cards to around 7,000 beneficiaries. The Chief Minister said that, in the last 75 years, no such projects or developmental works were carried out in Assam. He said that he is proud and happy to serve the people of Assam and expressed his thankfulness for their love and support.

The Chief Minister is in the district to lay the foundation stone of three big projects - the Morigaon-Jagiroad connecting concrete bridge to be constructed with a cost of Rs 75 crore over the River Kapili, Rs 100 crore has been allotted in the name of construction of roads under PWD and Rs 63 crore has been allotted in the name of the Water Resources department. CM Sarma also laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the ITI and the Polytechnic colleges in the district.