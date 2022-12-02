The Assam Government has decided to grant online permission for the construction of the building in 29 major towns in the state from January.

The step has been taken to bring transparency in building permission at a time when many buildings were allegedly built without proper scientific approval.

Presently, except for Guwahati, no other town in Assam offers this facility.

The decision for the same was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on November 30.

''As a part of reforms and transformation in Assam under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Urban Affairs Department has initiated this process of giving online permission for building construction. Initially, in 42 municipalities a master plan for this is ready and for the rest of the municipalities the master plan is under preparation, and by March, we will publicize the final draft and then we will start within the next six months,'' Singhal told India Today NE.

In this regard, the software for online assessment of the proposals has been developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Assam and Meghalaya jointly.

The Online Building Permission System (OBPS) of Assam provides online facilities to apply for new building permissions, renewal, addition, or alteration of permission in various urban local bodies under the OBPS Act.

The Pase-1 of implementation will cover Bongaigaon, Sivasagar, Tezpur, Simaluguri, Nazira, Naharkatia, Dergaon, Rangia, Namrup, Palashbari, Mangaldoi, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Barpeta, Goalpara, Gauripur, Biswanath Chariali, North Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Karimganj, Sonari, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tinsukia, Jorhat, and Diphu.

Also read: Assam: 5th semester Cotton University student commits suicide