The Assam Government has granted a two-day special casual leave, on March 11 and 12, to all of its state government employees who follow the Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj.

This information was announced in a recent notification from the General Administration Department of the Assam Government. The leave has been allotted so that the employees can participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj.

The celebration is set to take place in Assam's Morigaon district, starting today and ending on March 12.

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