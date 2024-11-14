The Assam government, in collaboration with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), has identified 206 water bodies across 17 districts in Assam as part of a strategic initiative to reduce the frequency and impact of floods.

Using advanced space technology, NESAC’s study aims to harness these wetlands to absorb excess floodwater, potentially mitigating annual flood devastation in the region.

Space Technology-Based Study for Flood Mitigation

Assam, owing to its geographic and hydrological features, experiences severe floods each year, causing widespread damage to life and property. In a joint initiative between the Union and State governments, NESAC conducted a detailed study of Assam’s wetlands, identifying specific water bodies with potential for floodwater diversion and storage.

The study focused on locating wetlands and oxbow lakes positioned in low to medium flood zones, using flood hazard maps prepared by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).



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The selected wetlands meet strict criteria: each exceeds 10 hectares in area, is located within a 3.5 km buffer zone of a flood-prone river, and has the capacity for significant excavation and embankment work.

Detailed Plan for Wetland Excavation

The identified wetlands span 16,842 hectares, with a current volume capacity of 575 million cubic meters.

As part of the flood mitigation project, these wetlands will be excavated to a depth of 2 meters, and surrounded by 2-meter-high embankments, effectively increasing their volume to an estimated 1,291 million cubic meters. This increase in capacity is expected to significantly reduce flood occurrences, with projections indicating a potential flood frequency reduction of 20% to 80% in affected areas.

Comprehensive Approach to Flood Management

The Assam government also plans to implement additional flood-control measures, including the construction of check dams, catchment treatment plans in upstream areas, and extensive land and water management projects aimed at sustainable flood management.

The ambitious project reflects a combined Union-State commitment to addressing Assam’s flood challenges through science-backed strategies, potentially bringing long-awaited relief to the region’s flood-prone areas.