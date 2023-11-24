The Assam government said it has identified land at three places to set up mega milk processing plants, with each having a capacity of one lakh litres per day.

Addressing a press conference here, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora said a joint venture company of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the state government will set up these plants as part of the Assam Dairy Development Plan.

"The JV will establish a total of six mega plants, with each having a milk processing capacity of one litre a day, at different places in Assam. Of these, land for three have been identified in Cachar, Dibrugarh and Jorhat. The process of identifying more land is underway... We are exploring sites in Biswanath as well," Bora said.



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Earlier in January 2022, the government and NDDB inked a historic agreement, forming a Rs 2,000-crore joint venture to revolutionise the state’s dairy sector.

The joint venture aims to process 10 lakh litres of milk through six new units within seven years, benefiting over 1,75,000 dairy farmers in Assam.

To ensure the success of this joint venture, the Assam government pledges financial aid and support through relevant departments, in collaboration with the Union government’s various schemes.



NDDB, as the guiding force, will bring in technological innovations like sex-sorted semen, the Ration Balancing Programme, ethno-veterinary medicine, and manure management projects to elevate Assam’s dairy sector.