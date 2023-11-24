The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has elected Utpal Sarma as the new president of the students' body.

On the other hand, Shankar Jyoti Baruah has retained the position of general secretary.

The decision was taken on November 24 during the student body's ongoing convention in Assam's Morigaon.

The development comes after former president of AASU, Dipanka Kumar Nath cited personal reasons for quitting.



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Both Utpal Sarma and Shankar Jyoti Baruah have taken over the responsibilities of AASU since the resignation of Dipanka Kumar Nath. Earlier Utpal Sarma held the position of the vice-president of the students' body.

Having been named the president of AASU, Utpal Sarma said, "I hope for the people's love, blessings, and support. I express my gratitude to the residents of Morigaon. They have shown us great kindness and opened their hearts to the organisation. They were instrumental in our 18th convention's effective planning. I will now be responsible for more duties. I would want to honour those who have given their life in defence of Assam right now. I would want to implore the people of Assam to stand with me and AASU in our continued efforts to address the concerns of the state's indigenous people."