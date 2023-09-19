In a significant move, the Assam government has started providing three eggs for each student a week in the mid-day meal of schools in the tea garden areas of the state.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed that the state government has started three eggs a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) under PM Poshan in 2,429 schools of tea garden areas covering 2,49,042 students effective from September 18 (Monday).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking to the platform X wrote, "Along with nutritious meals, we are undertaking a rapid augmentation of educational infrastructure in the tea garden areas. 100 schools are being constructed in the most remote corners of the State".

Earlier, Ranoj Pegu visited Amchong Tea Estate Model School in Kamrup-Metro district and jouned the students for the mid-day meal.

The Assam Cabinet, last year, had given its nod to include eggs in the mid-day meal served in the schools in the tea garden areas.

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