The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on September 18 granted its approval for the Women's Reservation Bill, sources said.

This significant development took place after a meeting chaired by PM Modi, which took place following the first sitting of Parliament's five-day special session.

The session was heralded earlier in the day by the Prime Minister, who promised "historic decisions." The Women's Reservation Bill proposes the reservation of 33 percent of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

Additionally, the bill suggests sub-reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Anglo-Indians within the 33 percent quota. The bill further proposes that reserved seats should be rotated after each general election.

"Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfill the demand for women's reservation. Which was proved by the approval of the cabinet. Congratulations PM Narendra Modi and congratulations to the PM Modi government," Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel posted on X, but deleted the post later.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader and actress Kushboo Sundar lauded the move as a "historic moment" and wrote, "What a historical moment!! Women reservation bill cleared! Where our PM @narendramodi ji is working for women empowerment, others keep bringing women down. Nari shakti is the way forward. Women have to be in the forefront, they are the back bone of our nation."

"Only a true son of the nation understands the pain of a woman. And our H'ble PM proves that yet again. Heartfelt thank you to Pradhan Mantri ji. Women of our nation our indebted to you for always standing by her and allowing her to grow and fly high," she added thanking PM Modi.

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