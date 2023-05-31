In a bid to expand the food security act, the Assam government has decided to increase income criteria for families from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to Rs 4 lakh.

With this more deserving families will be able to apply for new ration cards under National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2023.

Further 40 lakh new beneficiaries will be finalised by the last week of July and ration cards will be formally distributed in one day.

The Assam government is also welcoming public suggestions for the proposed amendment to Rule 3 of the Assam Food Security Rules 2022, increasing income criteria for families for selection as beneficiaries.

Also Read: Assam government to procure mustard from farmers at MSP of Rs 5,450 per quintal

KEY DECISIONS

• Adivasi Welfare & Development Council to be created as per the Adivasi Accord signed on 15 September 2022

• The council to be formed to fulfil the political, economic & educational aspirations; protect, preserve & promote social, cultural, linguistic & ethnic identities; and ensure accelerated & focused development of Adivasi-inhabited villages/areas and tea garden areas

Expanding Food Security Net

• Public suggestions/objections to be obtained for the proposed amendment to Rule 3 of the Assam Food Security Rules, 2022, increasing income criteria for families for selection as beneficiaries

• 10-day time fixed for submitting public suggestions/objections

• The amendment will increase income criteria for families from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to Rs 4 lakh

• This will enable more deserving families to apply for new ration cards under National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013

• 40 lakh new beneficiaries to be finalised by the last week of July and ration cards will be formally distributed in one day.

DL, RC in Digital Mode

• Transport Department to issue Driving Licence (DL) and Registration Certificate (RC) in electronic, self-printable PDF format

• The department to completely stop the issue of QR-based Smart Card of DL and RC after 3 months

Benefits

-Ensure hassle-free citizen-centric public service delivery

-Benefit the public by saving valuable time, money

-Will address issues like postal delay in delivery/non-delivery of RCS/DLs or loss of card

Compensation for Doloo TE Families

• 1 lakh each to be paid as compensation to 1,496 casual labour families of Doloo Tea Estate and 2.50 lakh each for the construction of houses for 173 families who would be displaced for the proposed Greenfield Airport

Transfer Policy for Secretariat Staff

• Implementation of the proposed transfer policy for officers/staff under Assam Secretariat Services and Assam Secretariat Subordinate Services

Eligibility criteria for annual transfer

- Tenure of Under Secretary/Deputy Secretary/Joint Secretary/Additional Secretary in a department shall be 3 years

- Tenure of Section Officer/Assistant Section Officer/Junior Administrative Assistant or Senior Grade Computer Operator/ Computer Operator in a department shall be 5 years

Gratuity Act to be Amended

• Sections 2 and 10 of the Assam Gratuity Act to be amended

• This will clear confusion regarding the definition of 'gratuity wage' and remove the wage ceiling of Rs 2,500

• Provision of 'continuous service for one year shall not be less than 240 days in a year to be inserted to clear the explanation of how many days of work by employees in a year would make them deemed to be in continuous service.

Earlier in the day, the Assam government planned to set up procurement facilities around the state to purchase mustard seeds from producers at a fixed minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,450 per quintal.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 31.

During a news conference at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, the Chief Minister stated that mustard producers can sell their output at 101 designated mustard procurement centres.