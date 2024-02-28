The Assam government has embarked on a significant reshuffle within the excise department on February 28, 2024.

A detailed list of changes has been released, shedding light on the department's new structure.

The objective of this reshuffle is to improve the department's efficiency and effectiveness.

This move is expected to bring about a significant change in the functioning of the department.

In the interest of public service, Manabi Das, Superintendent of Excise, Kamrup (M) is hereby transferred and posted as Superintendent of Excise, Sonitpur with immediate effect.

Santanu Hazarika, Superintendent of Excise, Lakhimpur is hereby transferred and posted as Superintendent of Excise, Cachar with immediate effect.



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Musharab Hussain, Superintendent of Excise, Nalbari is hereby transferred and posted as Superintendent of Excise, Dima Hasao with immediate effect.

Bedanga Bhusan Saikia, Superintendent of Excise, Dibrugarh is hereby transferred and posted as Superintendent of Excise, Dhubri with immediate effect.

Kanuram Kathar, Superintendent of Excise, Cachar is hereby transferred and posted as Superintendent of Excise, Dibrugarh with immediate effect.

Raju Kumar Mahanta, Superintendent of Excise, Dhubri is hereby transferred and posted as Superintendent of Excise, Lakhimpur with immediate effect.

Boris Borkakoty, Superintendent of Excise, Sonitpur is hereby transferred and posted as Superintendent of Excise, Jorhat with immediate effect.

Jwangshar Brahma, Superintendent of Excise, Udalguri is hereby transferred and posted as Superintendent of Excise, Nalbari with immediate effect.

Debajit Nath, Superintendent of Excise, Jorhat is hereby transferred and posted as Superintendent of Excise, Kamrup(M) with immediate effect.

Ajay Bayan, Superintendent of Excise, Goalpara is hereby transferred and posted as Superintendent of Excise, Kokrajhar with immediate effect.