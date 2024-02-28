Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently stated that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is the only opposition party in Assam.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "If you ask who is in opposition, then it's AIUDF as they won't come to me or we going to them, the relation is like oil and water."

Speaking about Aivasagr MLA Akhil Gogoi, the CM asserted that the legislator is always with the BJP party for the development of the district, not with the party.

Meanwhile, the AIUDF has asserted that in 2031, the party is eyeing to form a government in the state along with the support of the regional parties, claimed AIUDF leader Karim Uddin Barbhuiya.



Also Read: Assam man sentenced to life imprisonment under POCSO Act, another receives 20-year jail term

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 26 during the last Budget session of the Legislative assembly lambasted the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for allegedly supporting the idea of child marriage and continuously objecting to the government's efforts and initiative to stop the social evil.

Visibly angered, the chief minister of Assam warned the opposition including AIUDF and Congress to stop shops and businesses of marrying off young girls and boys in the name of child marriage.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he will never allow the business of child marriage to take place in the state of Assam till he is alive. "As long as Himanta Biswa Sarma is alive, we will not allow child marriage in Assam'. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the House on the issue of child marriage. I want to challenge you all politically that before 2026, I will stop the shops and business of child marriage".