In a set of vital decisions undertaken in today’s cabinet meeting, Assam Government has approved the installation of smart meters, additionally agreed upon enhancement of power supply, in what can be termed as major boost to the state power scenario.

Assam Cabinet approved 7 projects and utilization of saved fund of Rs 56.76 crore, available with AEGCL out of Trade Development Fund (TDF) for completion of 3 ongoing projects under the scheme.

The projects will help augment the power scenario in South Salmara, Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts and benefit around 30 lakh consumers, as perceived by the state government.

Assam Cabinet has approved the implementation of smart metering in APDCL under revamped distribution sector scheme. Under this project, which shall see its completion by 31 March 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 4,536.79 crore, smart meters will be installed in 3 years.

A total of 58 lakh smart meters will be installed which will ensure targeted reduction in APDCL’s AT&C losses from 18.5 per cent (2020-21) to 13.5 per cent by 2024-25.

This new project will also create ample employment opportunities as envisioned by the state government.

The APDCL shall install and operate smart meters alongside the currently installed traditional meters for at least 30 days to analyse the difference in reading between both systems.

In a step to strengthen the state police, the government has decided to empower, strengthen police personnel through training programmes within police battalions, for which 34 retired army personnel will be appointed/engaged as Additional Superintendents of Police (Training) for all the battalions on contractual basis.

Under this officers shall report to Special DIG (Training) for meeting core objectives.

With regards to parity in pay/promotion of ACS and APS officer, the government has approved to bring parity to pay and promotions (up to selection grade level) for both ACS and APS officers. This way it will ensure faster promotion and broad uniformity and standardization across services, as decided by the state government in today’s cabinet meet.