In a huge fillip to air connectivity within Assam, the state tourism development corporation and Flybig signed an MoU to create new vistas for air connectivity between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati under non-UDAN routes.

Attending the MoU signing event between the state government and FlyBig in Dispur, Assam CM said, "We have signed an MoU with the FlyBig, in which daily direct flights will be available from Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Silchar respectively."

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It is to be mentioned here that FlyBig airways have already been operating under the UDAN scheme in several routes in Assam, however, due to the unavailability of UDAN routes in Dibrugarh and Silchar, the state government has taken up the central scheme as an inspiration and signed an MoU with FlyBig.

Further, the Assam CM asserted that the ticket price from Guwahati- Silchar or Guwahati- Dibrugarh has been capped at Rs 4000 so that everyone could avail of the service.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also mulled starting air connectivity in Jorhat, Lakhimpur, and Tezpur among other districts of the state.

"If 50 per cent are not been sold and the gap will be borne by the state government," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

