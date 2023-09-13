Assam government on September 12, following its weekly cabinet meeting resolved to introduce a slew of promotions for constables to boost the morale of the State Police personnel.

As per the decision, constables will now be eligible for at least three assured promotions from now on, which are Lance Naik, Lance Naik to Naik, Naik to Havildar/Head Constable.



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Besides the normal course of promotion, every personnel will be eligible for assured promotion to the next higher level after completion of eight years of regular service in a particular post, subject to performance and vigilance clearance. This will strengthen public service delivery by the law- enforcement personnel through effective management of human resources.

The state government also hiked the Ration Money Allowance from the rank of followers to Inspectors of Battalions, District Executive Force as well as organisations, including Uniformed Ministerial Staff up to Rs 2,500 per head per month. This is aimed at improving access of officers/personnel in these ranks to a healthy and nutritious diet, which will improve their overall functioning and efficiency.