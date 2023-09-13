The Assam Government is mulling to construct a 'Unity Mall' (Ekta Mall) in Guwahati at a stipulated cost of Rs 200 crore with the aim of promoting national integration and carry forward the concept of 'Make in India'.

With this, the state government is also trying to promote the concept of 'One District One Product' launched earlier this year.

The decision for the construction of the mall was taken in the state cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on September 12 evening under the charimanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



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Announcing the major decisions taken during the cabinet meet, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the Unity Mall will be constructed near Assam Trade Promotion Organisation Complex, Betkuchi and the state cabinet has approved Rs 226 crore for the project.

The mall will house 35 showrooms for all states/union territories, 35 showrooms for all 35 districts of the states.