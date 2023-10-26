The Assam government has issued an order directing that no government officers/employees can indulge in a second marriage.

As per reports, from now on, a second marriage will not be allowed to be done without the permission of the state government.



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Violation of the policy will attract a hefty fine and also have to face a departmental inquiry.

Reportedly, the notice has been sent to BTR, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council as well.

An order from the Additional Chief Secretary to the government of Assam, Niraj Verma states, " No Government servant who has a wife living shall contract another marriage without first obtaining the permission of the Government, notwithstanding that such subsequent marriage is permissible under the personal law for the time being applicable to him."

Further, no female government servant shall marry any person who has a wife living without first obtaining the permission of the government.

In the context of the above provisions, the Disciplinary Authority may initiate immediate Departmental Proceedings under the provision of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964, for the imposition of major penalties including compulsory retirement against those Government Servants found to have violated Rule 26 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965, which itself is a gross misconduct on the part of a Government Servant having large bearings on the society.

