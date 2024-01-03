Hours after the deadly accident in Assam's Golaghat district which claimed the lives of at least 12 people, the state government issued an SOP for all picnicgoers.

As per the SOP, going forward, buses carrying passengers for picnic purposes can only operate after the fog clears in the morning and must arrive before the fog clears in the evening.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "People should not start travelling for picnic so early in the morning. Today the state police have issued an SOP which states that buses can only operate after the fog clears in the morning and must arrive before the fog clears in the evening."

Further CM Sarma asserted that at 4:30 AM in the morning due to fog nothing can be seen hence people should refrain from starting so early for picinc.



Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mourns Dergaon bus accident, offers condolences

SOP ON PICNIC

1. It is to be ensured that there is no overcrowding in the picnic-going vehicles.

2. No trading of illicit liquor to be allowed in or around the picnic spots.

3. Drivers of the vehicles are not to be allowed to consume any intoxicant before driving.

4. No loud music on the vehicles to be allowed.

5. The local Police is to conduct continuous raids on the dhabas where illicit liquors are sold.

6. There should not be any movement of picnic parties before sunrise and after sunset.

7. The local Police station should be informed of the origin and destination of travel.

8. The local Police should have one surveillance group, if required in assistance with VDPs in every picnic spot which will help to detect any illicit or illegal activity in or around picnic spots.

9. Sufficient lighting facilities should be provided in and around the vulnerable picnic spots.

10. Sufficient parking area should be earmarked in every picnic spot.

11. The bus drivers responsible for the transportation of picnic parties should be properly briefed and should be in proper footwear.

12. Picnic parties should ensure that no movement takes place during fog.

The above points are suggestive in nature and not exhaustive.



Earlier on January 3, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses anguish at the horrific bus accident in Dergaon and offers his condolences to the bereaved families.

He has offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

In a tweet, Sarma stated that the local administration is extending all required assistance to the injured victims during this challenging time. He further prayed for their quick recovery.

"The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured in this difficult hour. Prayers for their swift recovery." tweets Assam CM.

The bus with 45 picnic party passengers was heading towards Tinsukia when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the under-construction national highway near Balijan, Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam.

Around 45 persons were travelling in the bus from Kamarbandha to Tinsukia’s Tilinga Temple and Dibrugarh’s Bogibeel for a New Year picnic.