The Assam state government has provided significant relief to students by announcing a notification aimed at alleviating the burden of heavy school bags starting from the academic session 2024-25.

The state's education department has outlined specific weight limits for school bags across different classes.

For students in Classes 1 and 2, the maximum allowable weight for school bags is set at 1.5-2 kilograms. Moving up to Classes 3 to 5, students are permitted to carry bags weighing between 2 to 3 kilograms. Similarly, for students in Classes 6 to 8, the weight limit is extended to 3-4 kilograms. Finally, for students in Classes 9 and 10, the maximum permissible weight for school bags is capped at 5 kilograms.

This decision to reduce the weight of school bags reflects a thoughtful consideration of both the mental and physical well-being of students. Reports suggest that the government's move aims to address concerns about the adverse effects of heavy bags on students' health, both physically and mentally.

By implementing these weight restrictions, the government endeavors to promote a more comfortable and conducive learning environment for students across all grades.

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