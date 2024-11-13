The Assam Government has launched a photography contest titled 'Frames of the Brahmaputra', inviting participants to capture the essence of Assam's waterways. Enthusiasts stand a chance to win prizes up to Rs 15,000.

To participate, photographers must email their entries to assamaiwcl@gmail.com.

Along with the photos, participants are required to include their full name, contact information, and phone number.

Participants are encouraged to engage on social media by liking the contest post and following the Assam Inland Waterways Company Limited on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.



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Photographers should upload their images on their social media profiles with a caption, using the hashtag #FramesOfBrahmaputra. They must also tag the company and include their name, college, and district.

Each participant can submit a maximum of four photographs. The photos should be in JPEG format, with a file size between 10 MB and 20 MB, a resolution of 300 dpi, and dimensions of 6000x4000 pixels.

The contest is open exclusively to residents of Assam. Prizes include ₹7,000 for the first place, ₹5,000 for the second, and ₹3,000 for the third.

Additionally, five runners-up will receive a certificate and a feature on social media.

The themes for the contest are Nature & Wildlife, Culture, Daily Life, and Transport. Photographers are invited to capture the beauty and essence of the Brahmaputra and contribute to this vibrant showcase of Assam’s waterways.