The Government of Assam marked a historic moment with the launch of Baayu (An app-based Electric Bike Taxi Service), an innovative and forward-thinking sustainable mobility initiative of ASTC launched by Honorable Minister of Transport Parimal Suklabaidhya.

The event witnessed the unveiling of India’s first app-based 100% electric and decentralized bike taxi services.

Baayu (An App based Electric Bike Taxi Service) by ASTC in collaboration with Bikozee Ecotech a startup from Assam is launchingIndia's first 100% electric and decentralized bike taxi services, ushering in a new era of eco-friendly transportation solutions to be integrated with ONDC. Initiating with zero-emission bike taxi & delivery services.

Baayu aims to generate 5,000 livelihood opportunities for driver-partners right here in Assam by supporting electric vehicles, technology platforms, Insurance, training, skill development and operating licenses in line with Assam Aggregator Rules 2022. This initiative will save an astounding 29,000 tons of carbon emissions annuallyBaayu is poised to save Rs. 73 crores annually on fuel costs.



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Supported by NITI Aayog’s Shoonya Zero pollution mobility campaign, “Baayu - Clean Air Movement” by ASTC aims to improve the air quality and public health of our cities by deploying Electric vehicles in transport and logistics sectors and thus implementing decentralized technologies of Beckn protocol to develop digital public infrastructures to be deployed on ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce).

Baayu, a groundbreaking sustainable mobility initiative, launched by Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) in collaboration with Bikozee Ecotech Pvt. Ltd., has been meticulously designed to revolutionize the transportation landscape of Assam. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, Baayu serves as a testament to the Government of Assam's commitment to fostering economic growth, promoting entrepreneurship, and embracing environmentally conscious practices.

ONDC is an initiative by DPIIT, (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India), aimed at democratizing digital commerce by establishing an interoperable open network, enabling digital transactions in goods and services. ONDC is envisioned to democratize and increase the participation of digital commerce in India across all products (for example - groceries, food, beverages, textiles, electronics, etc.) or services (for example - travel, mobility, ﬁnancial services, etc.), be it for business to business or business to consumers use cases or any other commercial model.

ONDC is building a completely interoperable, open mobility, transport, and travel network bringing together a diverse set of players across various types of transportation, such as but not limited to, bike taxis, auto rickshaws, cabs, buses, metro rails, trains, and air travel to give customers greater convenience and choice. This network will enable seamless, connected multimodal trips across different forms of transportation which is not possible today.

On the ONDC network, the Mobility domain is live in 5 cities (Kochi, Bengaluru, Mysore, Kolkata and Hyderabad) with 1,88,000+ drivers undertaking more than 125,000 rides a day, with the Driver community so far earning more than INR 333 crores thereby redeﬁning models of digital mobility for both riders and drivers.

The initial mobility transaction numbers serve as promising indicators of the potential impact that the ONDC network can generate for mobility & transport sectors across Indian cities.

ONDC proposes to replicate this successful mobility concept across the country, including Guwahati as this successful concept can be highly beneficial to driver service providers and customers of the city.