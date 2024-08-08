Rolling out a scheme to curb child marriage, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 8 said monthly stipends will be provided to all female students from Class 11 to post-graduation.

The scheme, Nijut Moina, which will cover around 10 lakh beneficiaries, has been approved by the cabinet and a budget of Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked for it.

Notably, monthly financial assistance scheme for girl students from HS to PG level in government and government-aided colleges.

Further, financial support is to be given as follows (per month for 10 months)

Girl students enrolled in Higher Secondary, Degree First Year and PG First Year of Government and Venture Schools, Colleges and Universities irrespective of their economic status are eligible for this scheme

► The admission incentive will be provided to the female students as per the

following schedule

■For students enrolled in Class XI: ₹1,000 per month over a period of 10 months, totalling ₹10,000

■For students enrolled in Graduation 1st year (B.A./B.Sc/B.Com): ₹1,250 per month over a period of 10 months, totalling ₹12,500



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■For students enrolled in Post Graduation 1st year (BEd/M.A./M.Sc/M.Com): ₹2,500 per month for a period of 10 months, totalling ₹25,000 (by merging Mobility grant

under Pragyan Bharati scheme with Nijut Moina scheme)

■However, for the current academic session, benefits can be availed for 9 months

► From the second year onwards, no application needs to be submitted. A certificate from the head of the institution, certifying her continuity in the institution will be sufficient for availing of benefits

This scheme will encourage students to pursue their higher education and will complement the already ongoing 'Free Admission' scheme of the government.

It is to be mentioned here that under the scheme daughters of MLAs, MPs and ministers will not be eligible for the scheme.