Assam government launches second phase of women entrepreneurship scheme

The Assam government on Friday rolled out the second phase of cheque distribution under the state’s flagship women entrepreneurship support programme, ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’, aimed at empowering women financially through self-help groups (SHGs).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the phase from Nalbari, where 33,909 women SHG members will each receive Rs 10,000 as seed funding. The scheme, initially launched on April 1 from the Behali assembly constituency, seeks to strengthen financial autonomy among women across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma highlighted Assam’s nearly four lakh SHGs comprising around 40 lakh women members, emphasising the government’s commitment to supporting women in entrepreneurial ventures. “The amount can be utilised individually, with family members, or collectively with fellow SHG members,” he said.



Also Read: SC restrains Assam Police from coercive action against journalists Varadarajan and Thapar

Under the scheme, a review of fund utilisation will take place after one year. Beneficiaries who demonstrate effective use of the initial amount will be eligible for Rs 25,000 in the second stage, with Rs 15,000 provided by the government and Rs 10,000 through bank linkage. Successful utilisation at this stage would further make beneficiaries eligible for loans up to Rs 50,000, with the state covering interest and providing a 25% subsidy.

Referring to the first phase of the initiative in Behali, Sarma said reports indicated largely positive utilisation of funds, underscoring the scheme’s impact in fostering entrepreneurship among women in Assam.