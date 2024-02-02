On February 3 and 4, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Guwahati, Assam, where he will inaugurate various development projects totalling over Rs 11,000 crore.

This visit is significant as it aligns with the Assam government's efforts to boost tourism and economic growth in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are mulling to bring at least five thousand 'Lakhpati Baideo' in PM Modi's public meeting which will be part of the state government's delegate apart from other party workers and public from the state. We have requested the rural development department to identify five thousand 'Lakhpati Baideo' who already become 'lakhpatis' and incorporate them in the public meeting."

Further, the chief minister also asserted that based on the economic benchmark set by the state government till now at least six lakh women have become 'lakhpatis' which is part of 40 lakh SHGs.



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PM Modi, in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2023, praised the role of women's self-help groups in national development and expressed his vision to create 2 crore 'lakhpati didis'—women who are financially independent and earn at least one lakh rupees.

This vision is part of a broader initiative to strengthen women's self-help groups, including training them in operating and repairing drones for agricultural use.

The Assam government's plan to bring 5 thousand 'Lakhpati Baideo' (a term similar to 'lakhpati didis') to PM Modi's meeting in Guwahati could be seen as an extension of this vision.

It reflects the state's commitment to women's empowerment and financial independence, resonating with the central government's goals.

The presence of these successful women at the Prime Minister's event would not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire other women to participate in self-help groups and contribute to India's growth story.