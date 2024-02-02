In the vibrant state of Assam, a significant development is on the horizon for Guwahati Airport, which is poised to inaugurate its new integrated terminal building in July 2024.

This development comes as a response to the escalating passenger traffic, with the airport having handled 5.6 million passengers in the previous year, pushing its capacity to the brink.

The new terminal is not just an expansion but also a representation of Assam's cultural identity, symbolizing the 'Foxtail Orchid,' or Kopou Phool, which is the state flower and an emblem of love, fertility, and celebration among the Assamese people.

Addressing a press conference, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The new Guwahati airport will look exactly like the 'Foxtail Orchid,' or Kopou Phool. This terminal will be completed in July 2024. Following this Guwahati will witness a significant boost in tourism."

The Foxtail Orchid, known scientifically as Rhynchostylis retusa, holds a special place in the hearts of the locals. It adorns the hair of female Bihu dancers during the Bohag Bihu festival, marking the Assamese New Year celebrated on April 14th.



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The new terminal at Guwahati Airport is designed to handle the increasing flow of travellers, with the capacity to manage 4,300 domestic and 200 international passengers during peak hours, and approximately 10 million passengers annually. It will feature modern amenities such as 64 check-in counters, 20 self-check-in kiosks, six baggage counters, in-line baggage security screening systems, and ten aerobridges. This expansion will double the airport's capacity, addressing current demands and future growth.

Currently, Guwahati International Airport operates with two terminals, with Terminal 1 catering to domestic flights and Terminal 2 serving international travellers. The addition of the new terminal is expected to significantly enhance the airport's functionality and aesthetics, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of Assam through its association with the Foxtail Orchid.

This strategic move is anticipated to further connect Guwahati with more domestic and international destinations, fostering greater connectivity and economic growth in the region. The new terminal is scheduled to be commissioned in July 2024, marking a new chapter for air transportation in Northeast India.