In an idyllic growth, Bhola Nath College, Dhubri, has been recently declared as an autonomous college for the next 10 academic years by the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges' after getting an A+ Grade in the NAAC evaluation, which has been approved by the Commission Ministry of Education, Government of India.

In accordance with clause 7.5 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023, Dr. Gopi Chand Merugu, Deputy Secretary, University Grants Commission of Ministry of Education, under Govt. of India, conferred autonomous status to Bhola Nath College, Dhubri, in a meeting held on June 25, 2024, for the academic year 2024–2025 to 2033–2034.

The Gauhati University, is therefore, requested to issue necessary notification within 30 days regarding the grant of autonomous status to the College as per UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.



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The autonomous college is required to abide by all the provisions of the UGC Regulations for Autonomous Colleges. Non-compliance of the requirements and conditions prescribed in the said Regulations shall attract action as per Clause-13 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.

The college should apply to the University Grants Commission for an extension of autonomous status at least three months before the completion of the autonomy period, as per Dr Gopi Chand Merugu, Deputy Secretary, University Grants Commission of Ministry of Education, under Govt. of India.

The College is also advised to go for the required NAAC/NBA accreditation at least six months before the expiry of current validity and obtain the grading NAAC/NBA as per the UGC and intimate the same and advised to submit a report regarding Examination Cell and constitution of Statutory Bodies as required under Clauses 11 and 12 of the UGC to ensure proper management of academic, financial, and general administrative affairs. The College is advised to take the necessary steps for the implementation of NEP 2020 and intimate the UGC.