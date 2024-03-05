A government official from Assam was arrested in a bribery case in Silchar.

During the operation, authorities also recovered over 12 lakh in cash from his residence.

The matter came to light after a team from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption trapped red-handed Abhijit Kar, Field Surveyor of the O/O Silchar Development Authority after he accepted Rs 15,000 as a bribe from the complainant for issuing NOC.

Further, during a search of the pocket of the accused Rs 38500 and a search of his house in Silchar Rs 1260890 have been recovered.

A total of Rs 1299390 have been recovered excluding tainted money.



Also Read: Assam: Illegal money lenders harass people, allegedly pay off police personnel, claims victim's family in Gauripur

Earlier on February 13, the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) made a breakthrough arrest apprehending CK Singh, a junior engineer employed at the Public Works Department (PWD) western zone office, for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The arrest follows a meticulous operation executed by the SIC team, prompted by a complaint lodged by a distressed individual.

Singh, a resident of Hailalkandi district in Assam, was caught red-handed by the vigilant SIC team while accepting a sum of Rs 50,000 in bribe money. The arrest took place after the complainant sought the intervention of the SIC, having endured prolonged harassment from Singh in relation to the renewal process of his firm's license.

Leading the operation were Inspectors M Riba, B Krong, and K Lama, alongside Constables J Loya, P Mondal, YK Pandey, and M Ojha. Their concerted efforts, augmented by scientific technology and strategic planning, resulted in the successful apprehension of the accused.