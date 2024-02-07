Acting tough against corruption and persons involved in corrupt activities, sleuths of the anti-corruption department arrested a Lot Mandal of Naduar Revenue Circle.

As per the CM Vigilance cell, a complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Arafad Alom Bora, Lot Mandal of Naduar Revenue Circle, Sootea, District- Biswanath had demanded Rs. 5,000/- (five thousand only) as bribe from the complainant for name correction and updation in land records.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on 07/02/2024 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Naduar Revenue Circle, Sootea, District- Biswanath.



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Arafad Alom Bora was caught red-handed in the office, in the presence of independent witnesses immediately after he accepted Rs. 2,000/- (two thousand only) as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.

In this connection, a case was registered in ACB Police Station on 07/02/2024 vide Case No. 14/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, he has been arrested in connection with the above-mentioned case.

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.