The Assam Government, through the Department of School Education, has officially recognised Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, and Deuri as Mediums of Instruction (MoI) at the Foundational Stage.

The decision has been made to improve learning among students from these linguistic communities. After the Foundational Stage, the Medium of Instruction will transition to a regional language. The directive is effective immediately.

The official order released by the Department of School Education states, "To facilitate better learning by the students of the Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa and Deuri speaking communiy, the Government of Assam in the Department of School Education, hereby notify Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa and Deuri as Medium of Instruction (MoI) in Foundational Stage. After the Foundational stage, these languages, introduced as Medium of Instruction, shall be shifted to a Regional language as a Medium of Instruction. This will come into force with immediate effect".

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