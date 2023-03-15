The Assam government has ordered the inspectors of schools, district elementary education officers, and block elementary education officers of the state to bring back the teachers attached to various urgent official institutions other than schools to their respective schools of posting before March 25, 2023.

''The services of teachers, then attached during different periods, are no longer required for various urgent official duties in official institutions other than schools,'' an official order read dated March 13, 2023.

The order further stated that the primary responsibility of teachers is to impart education and acknowledge it in schools.

Secretary to the Assam government, directed all the heads of offices, including the inspectors of schools, district elementary education officers, and block elementary education officers to release such teachers, if any, and revert them to their original places of posting in their respective schools before March 25, 2023, to enable the reverted teachers to report back to the respective schools prior to the forthcoming new academic session.

''All the heads of schools are to permit the withdrawal of salary only when the respective teacher attends the school and performs his or her duties in the classrooms regularly,'' the order added.

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