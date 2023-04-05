The Assam government passed the Assam College Employees (Provincialisation) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the state legislature today, April 5, 2023.

The state government will now establish a recruiting board for college teachers as a result of this.

In addition, the Assam Assembly enacted the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as well as the Assam Science and Technology University (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

According to state education minister Ranoj Pegu, the government would seek to establish the Assam College Service Recruitment Board, ACSRB, through the College Workers Bill. Both teaching and non-teaching personnel would be hired in Assam institutions through ACSRB. Staff will be chosen based on the results of a recruiting exam or test.

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The Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was also passed by the state legislature. This would empower the government to move or shift any teacher at any moment for rationalisation and administrative considerations.

Finally, according to the Assam Science and Technology University (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Assam Engineering College would now be recognised as an ASTU constituent college. The government took the decision in order to boost AEC's research and teaching facilities.

The state administration tabled all three measures in the Assam Legislative Assembly a week ago. These critical education laws have now been passed and enacted.



