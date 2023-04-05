Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on April 5 said that most of the clauses of the third Bodo accord, 2020 have been implemented.

The said accord includes the surrender of 1,615 cadres along with arms and ammunition, the setting up of Bodo Kachari Welfare Council and the creation of a separate Welfare of Bodoland Department to deal with matters relating to councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution including Bodo Territorial Council (BTC).

''A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and representatives of Bodo Groups on 27.01.2020 to end the decades-old Bodo crisis. Most of the clauses of MoS have been implemented which include the surrender of 1615 cadres along with arms and ammunition, the setting up of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Council; the establishment of a separate Directorate of Bodo Medium Schools; the creation of a separate Welfare of Bodoland Department to deal with matters relating to councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution including Bodo Territorial Council (BTC),'' Rai informed Rajya Sabha while responding to a query from United People’s Party Liberal MP Rwngwra Narzary.

''Clause 10.1 of the MoS provides for a Special Development Package of Rs. 1500 crore (Rs. 750 crore by GoI and Rs. 750 crore by Govt. of Assam) for undertaking specific projects,'' he added.

He further informed that illustrative lists have been appended at Annexure-II, III & IV of MoS which include Central University, North-East Regional Institute of Medical Science, and National Institute of Technology.

He also said that a Joint Monitoring Committee constituted with representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Assam, BTC, and Bodo organizations, monitors the implementation of MoS on regular basis.

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