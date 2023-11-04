Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party for using the Muslim community just for the sake of votes.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Till now Muslims in Assam have been voting for Congress or AIUDF out of fear and the relation between Muslims with them are just for the sake of votes post which they don't even look back."

Further, the chief minister asserted that the BJP party has taken up the responsibility to reform the lives of the indigenous Muslims of the state, however, speaking of the rest of the Muslims in the Assamese society, the war against child marriages, madrassa education has been initiated by the state government.



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"We are working like philanthropists for the non-indigenous Muslims and offering free service towards them...if we leave the indigenous Muslims and speak about the rest of the Muslim population, we know we will not get votes still we are giving Orunodoi, health cards among other facilities."

"If I work in the Dibrugarh constituency we accept for votes but if we work for Chenga Baghbar we don't accept...so for them, it's a golden area," he added.