Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 17 said that the state government is planning to develop a Semiconductor Manufacturing Cluster in Jagiroad, alongside the upcoming Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility (TSAT). The project, which aims to foster a complete ecosystem of cutting-edge technology, is set to position Assam as a key player in the semiconductor manufacturing sector.

Speaking about the project, Chief Minister Sarma said that the state is committed to creating a thriving technological environment. "We are working tirelessly to establish a Semiconductor Manufacturing Cluster in Jagiroad, which will not only support the upcoming TSAT facility but also ensure that we are at the forefront of technological innovation," he said.

The semiconductor cluster will target over 61 types of raw materials and involve over 150 potential suppliers. By attracting critical suppliers for raw materials and equipment, the government aims to streamline logistics, ensuring cost-efficient and timely delivery. This initiative is also expected to create significant opportunities for local businesses and industries.

To further support the project, the state government plans to leverage various forms of support, addressing regulatory and infrastructure challenges to ensure the cluster's success. "The government's backing will be instrumental in overcoming logistical and regulatory hurdles, making the project not only feasible but also sustainable," Sarma added.

With the development of this semiconductor manufacturing hub, Assam aims to become a pivotal player in the global technology supply chain, significantly contributing to the state's economy and technological landscape. The initiative is expected to create jobs, foster innovation and boost Assam's position in the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry.

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