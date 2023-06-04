In an effort to create awareness about creating a plastic free environment, the Assam Government has decided to organize a street play on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, 2923, under the initiative of the Department of Environment and Forest of the Government of India in association with the Directorate of Culture Affairs.

Speaking about the decision, Assam Minister Bimal Borah took to Twitter and said, “World Environment Day is organized to generate awareness, encourage action, and foster a sense of global responsibility towards the environment. It also reminds us that every individual has the power to make a positive impact and that collective action is essential for a greener and healthier planet. To keep the world beautiful, we have to work towards creating a plastic-free environment and street plays can be powerful tool for conveying important messages and engaging with the community for the same”.

“On the occasion of World Environment Day on 5 June 2023, Street play titled “প্লাষ্টিক এৰো পৃথিবী গঢ়ো” will be organised under the initiative of the Department of Environment and Forest of the GoA in association with the Directorate of Culture Affairs to create awareness among the people about creating a plastic free environment. The play will be performed on the same day in all the districts. Such events and initiatives play a crucial role in fostering environmental consciousness and promoting sustainable practices. Moreover, enjoyed the street play today at the Rabindra Bhawan which was a captivating experience and took the opportunity to interact with the artists of the play as they play a crucial role in bringing awareness campaigns to life and engaging the audience.”

Minister Bimal Borah addressed a press conference about the street play and its objective, assuring commitment of spreading awareness on this important issue.

Also read : Assam: Storm ravages parts of Assam’s Gohpur leaving behind a trail of destruction